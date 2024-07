Jul 15, 2024

A former Secret Service agent said that in his opinion it was "impossible" that the rooftop a would-be assassin used to shoot former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump from during a weekend rally in Pennsylvania would have gone unnoticed. This video aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 15, 2024.