Elizabeth Woodworth @Abettervision

IMPORTANT AND URGENT: Mr. David Bilinski, co-owner of the British Columbia ostrich firm, has just explained how the Quebec lab that proved that the ostriches made 98% effective antibodies to COVID-19 and other viruses, was shut down immediately that it made this discovery. This was big Pharma pushback to the advancement of science, and the Canadian government is supporting its corruption through the CFIA: https://facebook.com/share/v/17UphjkDbA/?mibextid=wwXIfr

@torontostar

@nationalpost

1:51 PM · Sep 23, 2025· 259.1K Views

Also see:

The Story of their Irrational Canadian Government Death Sentence (in a nutshell)