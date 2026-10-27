This week Ottawa is boosting ties with a bloody Zionist monarch, may vote against Cuba and will likely devote more resources to war with Russia. While there’s no short-term solution to Carney’s international depredations, an upcoming conference could sow the seeds of a movement challenging Canadian imperialism.

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Imperialism and militarism dominate Canadian politics. That’s why next week’s Seeds Beneath the Snow symposium in Toronto is important. Beginning November 6, the conference will present “three days of anti-imperialist political education”. I’ll be speaking alongside Ajamu Baraka, Vijay Prashad, Sara in Tehran, Tyler Shipley, Gord Hill, Tamanisha John and others.

Register for Seeds Beneath the Snow

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