IBM’s New Device Computes x10000 faster 🔥
Note: If you are not frightened by this, you may not have thought things through very well. There is an old story about the Golem. We are creating Golem1. In my hypocrisy I use the baby Golem daily.
The story of the golem has roots in Jewish folklore and has been told in various forms over the centuries. The most famous version comes from Jewish mysticism and is associated with the medieval Jewish community in Prague.
According to the legend, in 16th-century Prague, Rabbi Judah Loew ben Bezalel, also known as the Maharal of Prague, created a creature known as a golem to protect the Jewish community from persecution. The golem was said to be made of clay or mud and brought to life through the use of mystical powers, often involving the inscription of a specific Hebrew word on its forehead, such as "emet" (truth).
The golem served as a powerful and obedient guardian, defending the Jewish people from threats. However, as the golem lacked the ability to distinguish between friend and foe and became increasingly destructive, the rabbi had to deactivate it by removing the sacred word, returning it to lifeless clay.
The golem story explores themes of power, responsibility, and the consequences of playing god. It has been retold and adapted in various forms of literature, theater, and film over the years, making it a prominent and enduring element of Jewish folklore and cultural history. The story continues to resonate as a cautionary tale about the potential dangers of creating beings beyond human control.