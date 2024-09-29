French billionaire Philippe Argillier claims he has four databases that will expose 38 individuals who run the "shadow government" Bill Gates is one of those 38 individuals.: “ The Biden Administration is under the control of the Shadow Government. I can confirm this without any hesitation based upon the information that I have .”

"It is the question. What is the shadow government? The shadow government is the actual entity that gives orders to the elected government. This may be difficult to believe for some, but from what I have observed over the past 20 years, it is a highly powerful organization operating behind the scenes. This entity involves influential individuals at the highest levels in finance and politics. There are even heads of state involved, and a group of 38 individuals is said to run the daily lives of 8 billion people on earth.

The shadow government directs most, if not all, elected governments, determining their actions based on geopolitical agreements, many of which are tied to military interventions abroad. This, in essence, is what the shadow government is. I can say with certainty that the current Biden administration is under its control, based on the information I have."