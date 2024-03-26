19,327 views Mar 25, 2024

Witness Jordan Peterson's impassioned response to the onslaught of lawsuits targeting his free speech, shedding light on the deeper issues plaguing Western academia. Join us as we explore the ideological rot within universities and the implications for education in the modern world. He speaks on the "political climate", Bill C-16, which he refuses to use genderless pronouns in his classroom, an upcoming lawsuit against him by activist law firm threatened to have him jailed for not using genderless pronouns and more