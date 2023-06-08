OpenAI's Whisper is a speech to text, or automatic speech recognition model. It is a "weakly supervised" encoder-decoder transformer trained on 680,000 hours of audio. Not only can it transcribe English, it can transcribe 96 other languages along with also being able to translate from those languages to English.

Note: I continue to look at speech to text using large language model artificial intelligence (AI). I have also included some interesting tutorials on the

Open AI’s Whisper is Amazing!

sentdex

How to Install & Use Whisper AI Voice to Text

Kevin Stratvert

In this step-by-step tutorial, learn how to transcribe speech into text using OpenAI's Whisper AI. Whisper AI is an AI speech recognition system that can transcribe and translate audio files in approximately 100 different languages.

How to Transcribe Audio/Video Files to Text for FREE (no time limits) using Google Docs or MS Word

Jennifer Marie

Learn how to convert or transcribe audio to text for free using a virtual cable and Google Docs or Microsoft Word. In this tutorial, I'll show you step by step how to download and install a FREE virtual audio cable. I'll then show you how to set it up and use Google Docs or MS Word to automatically transcribe your audio or video files to text.

There are no time limits and you can transcribe as many minutes or hours of text as you want! You can do this method on either Windows or Mac computers.

This is an excellent method if you are working as a transcriptionist or a transcriber, or if you want to convert any of your audio or video files to text. You can use this method for lectures, sermons, podcasts, interviews, converting your YouTube videos into blog posts, and more!