I continue to look at speech to text
Gives a diversity of ways of using Whisper AI for speech to text. Some require more knowledge than others. I still have to try these methods, but I will investigate at least some of them.
OpenAI's Whisper is a speech to text, or automatic speech recognition model. It is a "weakly supervised" encoder-decoder transformer trained on 680,000 hours of audio. Not only can it transcribe English, it can transcribe 96 other languages along with also being able to translate from those languages to English.
Note: I continue to look at speech to text using large language model artificial intelligence (AI). I have also included some interesting tutorials on the
Open AI’s Whisper is Amazing!
sentdex
How to Install & Use Whisper AI Voice to Text
Kevin Stratvert
In this step-by-step tutorial, learn how to transcribe speech into text using OpenAI's Whisper AI. Whisper AI is an AI speech recognition system that can transcribe and translate audio files in approximately 100 different languages.
How to Transcribe Audio/Video Files to Text for FREE (no time limits) using Google Docs or MS Word
Jennifer Marie
Learn how to convert or transcribe audio to text for free using a virtual cable and Google Docs or Microsoft Word. In this tutorial, I'll show you step by step how to download and install a FREE virtual audio cable. I'll then show you how to set it up and use Google Docs or MS Word to automatically transcribe your audio or video files to text.
There are no time limits and you can transcribe as many minutes or hours of text as you want! You can do this method on either Windows or Mac computers.
This is an excellent method if you are working as a transcriptionist or a transcriber, or if you want to convert any of your audio or video files to text. You can use this method for lectures, sermons, podcasts, interviews, converting your YouTube videos into blog posts, and more!