Among Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s major infrastructure projects was the so-called “Great Man-Made River” that pulled water from aquifers deep below the sands of the Sahara desert into Libya’s coastal communities where most Libyans live. The river was a target of the NATO bombs that destroyed Libya in 2011 and drove Gaddafi from power. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to former Gaddafi spokesman Moussa Ibrahim about why the river was targeted and the severe, long-term consequences its damage wrought on the Libyan people. Follow Moussa Ibrahim on Facebook:

