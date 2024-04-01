Share this postHow Peace Prize Winner Obama Became A War Criminal & Destroyed Libyaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHow Peace Prize Winner Obama Became A War Criminal & Destroyed Libya The Jimmy Dore Show Mike ZimmerApr 01, 2024Share this postHow Peace Prize Winner Obama Became A War Criminal & Destroyed Libyaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postHow Peace Prize Winner Obama Became A War Criminal & Destroyed Libyaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare