Note: Seventy years ago I saw a lot of gold colored fish, quite large fish, in ponds next to the shore of Lake Erie. I assumed that they were goldfish, but perhaps they were something else. Also, carp were common in the Thames River 60 plus years ago. The Thames is a part of the Great Lakes watershed. Were they a different species of carp from the ones now deemed invasive? See video below.

From ChatGPT 3.5- not necessarily correct, but it often tells a good story, so caveat lector.

As a colleague once remarked to me, a lot of people can tell a good story. That was well before large language model artificial intelligence. Is LLM AI more or less likely to be correct than the average human? That is actually quite a good question, and has great epistemological implications. Maybe the answer should be: “It depends.”

It AI telling a good story here?

Of course, I may be jerking some sort of chain here.

Yes, certain species of carp are considered invasive in the Great Lakes region. The primary concern is with Asian carp, which includes species such as bighead carp, silver carp, grass carp, and black carp. These species were originally imported to the United States for use in aquaculture and wastewater treatment facilities, but they have since escaped into the wild and spread throughout the Mississippi River basin and its tributaries. Why Are Asian Carp a Problem? Ecological Impact: Asian carp are highly efficient feeders that consume large amounts of plankton, which is a crucial food source for native fish species, including many that are important for commercial and recreational fishing. By outcompeting native species for food, Asian carp can cause significant disruptions to the aquatic ecosystem. Reproduction and Spread: These carp are prolific breeders and can establish large populations quickly. Their rapid reproduction and aggressive feeding behavior allow them to dominate ecosystems once they become established. Economic Impact: The invasion of Asian carp poses a threat to the fishing industry in the Great Lakes, which is a significant economic resource for the region. The potential decline in native fish populations could lead to reduced commercial and sport fishing opportunities, impacting local economies and livelihoods. Current Status and Efforts Efforts are underway to prevent the spread of Asian carp into the Great Lakes, including: Physical Barriers : The installation of electric barriers in waterways such as the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal to prevent carp from migrating into the Great Lakes.

Monitoring and Removal : Increased monitoring of waterways for the presence of carp and active removal programs to control their populations.

Research and Innovation: Ongoing research to develop new methods for controlling and preventing the spread of Asian carp, including genetic and biological controls. Despite these efforts, the threat remains significant, and ongoing vigilance is required to protect the Great Lakes ecosystem from the potential impacts of these invasive carp species.