552,319 views Premiered Jun 17, 2023

In 20 minutes I share everything I wish I knew before I started designing my permaculture food forest. This video covers strategies for capturing and storing water, improving and feeding your soil, creating a baseman for capturing your observations, swales, contours, guilds and layering your food forest and working with succession as well as some syntropic agroforestry techniques that you can use in your backyard. A permaculture food forest requires upfront work, but the long-term rewards are huge! That is why I believe it’s the easiest way to grow food. No annual tilling, no toiling under the hot sun year after year, no need to purchase inputs once your forest is established. Once you set up a successful system, it will thrive and offer abundance for generations to come. Want to experience the magic of Goldifarms? Visit our Etsy shop:

https://goldifarms.etsy.com

For more information on these and other permaculture topics, I recommend the following books that have been helpful here at Goldifarms: Introduction to Permaculture by Bill Mollison https://amzn.to/3ToRtsg The One-Straw Revolution: An Introduction to Natural Farming By Masanobu Fukuoka https://amzn.to/4a25KR4 Worms Eat My Garbage by Mary Appelhof https://amzn.to/3OPwaxj Humanure Handbook by Joseph Jenkins https://amzn.to/441FP9w Restoration Agriculture by Mark Stepard https://amzn.to/422yG7k Permaculture Design: A Step-by-Step Guide Paperback by Aranya https://amzn.to/3T4HhUG Sepp Holzer's Permaculture: A Practical Guide to Small-Scale, Integrative Farming and Gardening by Sepp Holzer https://amzn.to/3Tq5kif Permaculture: Principles and Pathways Beyond Sustainability by David Holmgren https://amzn.to/4bXZlIN Natural Way of Farming: The Theory and Practice of Green Philosophy by Masanobu Fukuoka https://amzn.to/3IqUu5i Gaia's Garden: A Guide to Home-Scale Permaculture by Toby Hemenway https://amzn.to/49XxNBl (the above links are affiliate links that help Goldifarms by earning us a small commission at no additional cost to you, if you use them, thank you 🙏) About Goldifarms: My name is Erin. I started Goldifarms in my backyard in January 2020 as part of my journey to heal myself and restore this land. I follow permaculture design principles to create regenerative abundance here on the Central Coast of California in zone 9a. My intention with this YouTube channel is to provide inspiration to connect with nature, grow your own food and medicine, and help create a more beautiful world together. Thank you for all your support, I hope these videos will inspire you to follow your heart and pursue what lights up your life ✨ 🌼💛 Sending so much love to you on your journey. Thank you for watching 🐝💛🌻 Want to experience the magic of Goldifarms? Visit our Etsy shop:

https://goldifarms.etsy.com

For a brief history of Goldifarms, check out:

. For pics of the whole project, visit:

/ goldifarms To learn more and contact Goldifarms, visit our website: Goldifarms.com To support Goldifarms (which would mean the world to me!), you can become a Patron:

/ goldifarms If you never want to miss a Goldifarms video, subscribe by clicking here: https://youtube.com/goldifarms?sub_co... Music from Epidemic Sound. If you create videos and are looking for a huge selection of music, feel free to use my epidemic referral for a free month: https://share.epidemicsound.com/hlg6dg Chapters 00:00- Intro 00:33 - Start with Why 01:20 - Imagine 03:03 - Observe 04:09 - Create a Basemap 05:18 - Design for Water 09:45 - Get that GoldiGlow!!✨ 11:04 - Feed your Soil 13:52 - Layers and Succession 18:38 - Design Iteratively

Chapters