20,072 views Mar 22, 2024

How do I Know if APEEL Is On My Produce ? #goseechristy#apeel There are 3 signs that your some of your fruits and vegetables may be treated with a colorless/odorless chemical formulation that you CANNOT wash off. Many of the links that were in the ORIGINAL video I did no longer exist and they have made changes to their website addressing some of the concerns I have addressed in the original video. This makes me highly suspicious of what are they trying to hide? Apeel Ingredients : chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.fda.gov/media/135999/down... Ethyl Acetate is on the Hazardous Substance List because it is regulated by OSHA, cited by ACGIH (American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists), DOT, NIOSH, HHAG, NFPA, and EPA. It is also listed on the Special Health Hazard Substance List because it is flammable. It also lists the heavy metals on page 10 the link above Original video: Toxic Food Alert:

• Toxic Food Alert : Apeel 3 Actions Steps to Take to FIGHT Contamination of our whole food sources: STEP 1: Share this information with your family friends, coworkers:

• Toxic Food Alert : Apeel STEP 2: Sign the online petition to Boycott Apeel until further testing is completed:

https://www.change.org/p/boycott-apee...

STEP 3: Find out where Apeel is selling in your location: https://www.apeel.com/spoiler-alert **Remember: They don't have to have a label on it. But if you see it, you know to avoid it. Foods And Aging Playlist:

