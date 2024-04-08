How Britain smashed the slave trade
From magazine issue: 06 April 2024
The bangle was, it seems, once in the possession of a Nigerian slaver who was trading in other Africans. It’s a reminder that slavery was rife in Africa long before colonial government. It could also remind us that, though slavery was a global institution, the country that led the world in the rebellion against this barbarism – and played a bigger role than perhaps anyone else in its eradication – was the United Kingdom.