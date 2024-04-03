Share this postHoly SH*T! Kosovo is about to become the next Ukraine, and Serbia is FURIOUS | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHoly SH*T! Kosovo is about to become the next Ukraine, and Serbia is FURIOUS | Redacted News Redacted 2.35M subscribersMike ZimmerApr 03, 2024Share this postHoly SH*T! Kosovo is about to become the next Ukraine, and Serbia is FURIOUS | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postHoly SH*T! Kosovo is about to become the next Ukraine, and Serbia is FURIOUS | Redacted Newsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare