Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistHoly SH*T! Did Trump really just say that? Neo-Cons and warmongers are FURIOUSCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHoly SH*T! Did Trump really just say that? Neo-Cons and warmongers are FURIOUSRedactedMike ZimmerMay 14, 2025Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistHoly SH*T! Did Trump really just say that? Neo-Cons and warmongers are FURIOUSCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareShare this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistHoly SH*T! Did Trump really just say that? Neo-Cons and warmongers are FURIOUSCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare