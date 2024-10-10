Note: I guess there are several issues:

1 - Does the technology exist to actually modify the path or the nature of a hurricane? There are patents, but does the technology now exist and does it work?

2 - Was it used to control the recent hurricanes hitting the U.S.? How would a person know?

3 - If so, who did it? Bill Gates? WEF? U.S. deep state?

4 - If so, why was it done? I have heard at least three views on why: 15 minutes cities, vote suppression, and lithium mining. I imagine there are more.

There is a lot of opinion in the alternative journalistic sphere on this, but I am unclear on the above questions. I see a lot of circumstantial evidence and argumentation. It does not seem to be unreasonable speculation that this was a covert operatiom - at least not to a conspiracy knower like me.

My old internet friend Rady Ananda did some really good articles on weather control, and they may be found here: Rady Ananda at Global Research. Its not as if there are not technologies being used for weather control, and there enough psychopaths in the world to do any horrendous thing. I just don’t know if such were used in this case.