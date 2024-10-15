Note: It is a fascinating story. I had a book on this railway’s history. I have bicycled on the railway above Kelowna BC. around Myra Canyon There are spectacular bridges and a bike path along them.

I have spend many hours with Google Maps and Google Earth looking at the route and potential bike trips.

See: McCulloch’s Wonder: The Story of the Kettle Valley Railway, March 1 2011

by Barrie Sanford (Author)

The new edition of McCulloch's Wonder provides train buffs with a long-awaited update to a classic railway history.

New visuals capture the dramatic landscape that had to be conquered to complete the railway.

Updated sources provide more information about the individuals, from Andrew McCulloch himself to the laborers who made the railway a reality.

Governments rose and fell over the project, which linked the Kootenay Mountains with the Pacific Coast, and

The railway dominated headlines for a quarter of a century.

Although it is no more, the Kettle Valley Railway is just as newsworthy today and lives on in this fascinating story of the world's most difficult and expensive railway.