Mar 25, 2024 #TheJimmyDoreShow

It has been 13 years since the U.S., along with other NATO powers, unleashed hell on the sovereign nation of Libya, killing tens of thousands of civilians and eventually leading to the overthrow and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Now Gaddafi’s spokesman Moussa Ibrahim appears on The Jimmy Dore Show to explain the global framework of greed and colonialism that has raped Africa and the rest of the global south. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Ibrahim about the establishment propaganda that pushes the kind of imperialist wars that led to Libya’s destruction.