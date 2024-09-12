Summary

Freedom of expression is under attack at universities across Canada, depriving students of opportunities to engage with different perspectives and participate in open debate. Since 2010, the Justice Centre has defended free speech on campuses, securing victories in several cases, including Wilson v. University of Calgary and UAlberta Prolife v. University of Alberta. In both cases, courts ruled that universities had wrongfully censored students' free expression. Despite these successes, challenges persist. For example, the University of British Columbia canceled a Free Speech Club event due to concerns about Antifa violence, and the University of Lethbridge canceled a talk by Dr. Frances Widdowson under pressure from protestors. The Justice Centre continues to fight for free speech, including legal action against UBC.