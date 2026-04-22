Five Canadians are facing human rights complaints for “misgendering” transgender political activist

Transgender activist Jessica Simpson (Courtesy of CBC)

Since March, transgender activist Jessica Simpson (formerly Jonathan Yaniv) has filed over 30 human rights complaints against five Canadians for “misgendering” and discrimination.

Our lawyers are defending BC MLA Dallas Brodie, National Post journalist Barbara Kay, columnist and Feminist Current founder Meghan Murphy, activist Kari Simpson, entrepreneur Derek Fildebrandt and the Western Standard. All of them stand accused by Simpson of “misgendering.”

If the BC Human Rights Tribunal finds these Canadians guilty of discrimination, they could be forced to pay hundreds of thousands in damages and costs. The free speech of all Canadians hangs in the balance.

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Simpson targets five outstanding Canadians

Our lawyers are defending the freedom of expression of these Canadians against Simpson’s “misgendering” and discrimination complaints:

Dallas Brodie is facing multiple discrimination complaints for questioning Simpson’s gender identity. A lawyer and public official, Ms. Brodie has been active in legal and policy debates, with the complaints arising from her public commentary on gender identity and the law.

Award-winning National Post columnist Barbara Kay is facing multiple discrimination complaints for using Simpson’s birth name and masculine pronouns. She is widely recognized for her work on education, culture, and public policy.

Canadian columnist and podcast host Meghan Murphy (who was previously banned from X for stating that “men are not women”) is facing multiple discrimination complaints for stating that Simpson is “a man who identifies as a woman.”

Derek Fildebrandt, Publisher and CEO of the Western Standard, and the Western Standard are facing at least five discrimination complaints for commentary on Simpson and for referring to Simpson as a “trans-identifying male.”

Kari Simpson and her organization Culture Guard are now facing at least 18 discrimination complaints for questioning Simpson’s gender identity claims and for referring to Simpson with masculine pronouns.

At issue is whether writers, politicians, and media outlets can be punished for referring to Simpson, a biological male, as “he” or “him.”

Should Canadians be forced to acknowledge Simpson’s transgender ideology – an ideology that says that social and legal recognition must flow from gender identity, not biological sex? Or will Canadians retain the freedom to accept or reject other people’s opinions as they deem best?

Right now, Simpson is trying to convince the BC Human Rights Tribunal that Canadians exercising their freedom of expression are denying Simpson’s very existence and causing Simpson psychological harm and reputational damage.

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Who is Jessica Simpson (formerly Jonathan Yaniv)?

Transgender activist Jessica Simpson (Courtesy of CBC)

Residing in British Columbia, Simpson is a career transgender activist – once described by a BC Supreme Court Justice as a “prolific litigant.”

In 2019, lawyers funded by the Justice Centre assisted five Vancouver-area women facing human rights complaints filed by Simpson after they declined to perform a Brazilian wax on Simpson’s male genitalia. Multiple law firms denied several of these women legal representation for fear of being labelled “transphobic.”

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the BC Human Rights Tribunal dismissed these complaints. At the time, the Tribunal noted that Simpson had “engaged in improper conduct,” had filed complaints “for an improper purpose,” and ordered Simpson to pay three of the estheticians $2,000 each in costs. The Tribunal even found that Simpson was motivated by financial gain and by a racist attitude toward the immigrant estheticians.

In 2019, Simpson filed another discrimination complaint, seeking $10,000 in damages against Canada Galaxy Pageants (CGP). When applying to compete in a female beauty pageant, Simpson was asked whether a full surgical transition had been completed - a requirement for all transgender competitors. Simpson did not answer the question and later filed a human rights complaint against CGP. In 2025, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the case after Simpson repeatedly failed to meet the Tribunal’s deadlines.

Transgender activist Jessica Simpson (Courtesy of CBC)

Simpson appears to be a “career complainant” on a mission to punish anyone who does not acknowledge a radical transgender ideology.

Simpson appears to desire that the law and the free society bend to accommodate Simpson’s demand for “inclusion” - even at the expense of human dignity, privacy, and the right of females to enjoy female-only spaces where biological males may not enter.

Help us defend freedom of expression

What happens in these BC Human Rights Tribunal cases will impact every Canadian. If Simpson is successful, how many Canadians will refuse to publicly engage with transgender ideology for fear of being prosecuted?

Please help us defend these Canadians against Simpson’s discrimination complaints by donating today.

A gift of any amount will equip our lawyers to defend Dallas Brodie, Barbara Kay, Meghan Murphy, Kari Simpson, Derek Fildebrandt and the Western Standard over the months and years ahead – and these complaints could take years to defeat.

We are a registered charity. We will send you an official tax receipt for all 2026 donations in February 2027.

Thank you for defending the free society alongside the Justice Centre.



Yours sincerely,

John Carpay, B.A., LL.B.

President and Founder

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

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