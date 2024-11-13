Share this postHat tip to Dr Margaret Arandaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHat tip to Dr Margaret ArandaMike ZimmerNov 13, 2024Share this postHat tip to Dr Margaret Arandaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe Rebel Patient™The Pendulum Swings in Michigan: $13 Million for Job Loss after Religious Jab Exemption Not Accepted on the Job The Tweet…Read more4 hours ago · 22 likes · 14 comments · Dr Margaret ArandaShare this postHat tip to Dr Margaret Arandaephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare