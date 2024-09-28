Summary:

The article by El Gato Malo critiques the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the response led by public health officials. The author argues that the events of 2020-2021 were not mere errors or accidents but deliberate propaganda campaigns orchestrated by government agencies and intelligence units. These campaigns, the author contends, manipulated public perception, sowed division, and spread misinformation under the guise of health guidance.

Key points include the notion that the pandemic response, particularly lockdowns and mask mandates, was driven by an agenda to control rather than protect. The author suggests that narratives were shaped to mislead the public, including the effectiveness of masks and vaccines. The response to COVID-19 is framed as part of a broader, state-sponsored psychological operation, with sinister undertones of manipulation and deception.

The piece further connects this perceived manipulation to the political climate, arguing that the misinformation was used to undermine the U.S. election process and stifle dissent. The author cautions that unless these actions are exposed and held accountable, history will be written by those who lied, and similar tactics will continue unchecked. The article concludes with a call to remain vigilant and skeptical, especially in light of upcoming political decisions that could determine whether the truth about these events will ever be fully revealed.

Summary of the Mostly Great Comments

The comments section of Bad Cattitude reflects strong support for the article’s critical stance on government and public health responses during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly regarding the use of propaganda. Commenters, such as Ryan Gardner, share personal stories of hardships they faced due to mask mandates, public scorn, and the economic fallout from restrictions. Many express frustration and anger at how they were treated for opposing the dominant COVID-19 narrative, with accounts of social ostracism, business losses, and encounters with law enforcement. The overarching sentiment is that the pandemic was manipulated for political and economic gain, and there is a call for accountability, particularly in light of the upcoming elections. Commenters also lament the revision of history and public acceptance of government overreach, warning against repeating these mistakes in the future.

The views expressed in the comments suggest a deep mistrust of official narratives, particularly those propagated by public health officials, and a shared belief that the COVID response was less about public safety and more about controlling the populace. Many commenters advocate for never forgetting the harm caused and call for vigilance to prevent future abuses.