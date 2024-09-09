Share this postGoogle DeepMind's New AI Just Did in Minutes What Took Scientists Yearsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherGoogle DeepMind's New AI Just Did in Minutes What Took Scientists Years AI Revolution 189K subscribersMike ZimmerSep 09, 20241Share this postGoogle DeepMind's New AI Just Did in Minutes What Took Scientists Yearsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareNote: I am pretty sure this is AI produced content, and probably speech synthesis to boot. There are too many “folksy” ChatGPT cliches.1Share this postGoogle DeepMind's New AI Just Did in Minutes What Took Scientists Yearsephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
"In the bacterial genus Sphingomonas from the Alphaproteobacteria class, lipopolysaccharide (LPS) endotoxins are replaced with non-toxic glycosphingolipids (GSL), rendering it an attractive alternative for therapeutic protein production."
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00253-022-12295-1