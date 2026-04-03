35,050 views Premiered Apr 1, 2026 #dwnews #china #iran

German state media DW News is at it again, you guys, and this time they’ve really outdone themselves in the “accuse China of exactly what we’re doing” category. An hilariously desperate attempt at media analysis has emerged from the German government mouthpiece, struggling to explain why the rest of the world isn’t buying the Western narrative on the Middle East. Today we’re looking at an article that claims China is using “propaganda” to trick people into thinking it’s peaceful, while—wait for it—daring to suggest the United States might be an aggressor in the region. It’s a classic case of Western media being completely unaware of nuance, subtlety, and, frankly, reality. Today we’ll go beyond the propaganda and check out all of the juicy details. This is Reports on China; I’m Andy Boreham here in Shanghai—let’s get reporting.