The fellow has some interesting ideas, and claims experience in a couple of related disciplines for analysis of evidence, but his writing style really lacks clarity. He could be a philosopher, mathematician, or a post-modern academic given his style. Regardless, I think there is meat there, but awfully hard to get it off the bone.

Of course, my thoughts are subject to confirmation bias, since he defends the value of anecdotal evidence, disputes the common interpretation of Occam's Razor, and takes the organized skeptics to task for the poverty of their understanding of how to interpret the world. This is a program I am much in sympathy with.

It is too bad that he does not show the gift of writing clear prose.

There exists a pro-science, educated and rational movement of conscience, on the part of people just like you and me. Professionals who apply skepticism daily in their STEMM disciplines; who nonetheless are raising a warning flag of concern. Welcome to my blog. Within its pages, I hope to illustrate genuine skepticism, or what is called Ethical Skepticism. Indeed, its mission is to promote the wonder of science through a contrast of authentic skeptical discipline, versus its distorted, pseudo-intellectual and socio-politically motivated counterfeit. I am a graduate level science and engineering professional who laments the imprisonment of science by control-minded special interests and bullying dogmatic social epistemologists. As you survey my blog, hopefully you will encounter ideas you’ve never personally considered before. Indeed, its mission is to foster foremost a discerning perspective for us all on the Cabal of pretenders who abuse and seek control in the name science. Science based upon a flawed philosophy called social skepticism. --