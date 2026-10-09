Former Estonian First Deputy Foreign Minister and Gorbachev adviser Rein Müllerson on why significant NATO forces make the Baltic states a target, why he sees no strategic benefit in a Russian invasion of Estonia, and why he believes a ceasefire without neutrality will not end the war. Rein Müllerson served as an international-law adviser to Mikhail Gorbachev (1987–1991), as Estonia’s first Deputy Foreign Minister (1991–1992), and as a member of the UN Human Rights Committee. In this conversation he rejects the idea that he is Estonia’s only dissenting voice, argues that sanctions have hit Estonia hard, and says Europe is preparing for war without the diplomacy needed to avoid it. In this conversation we discuss:

Why he says Anatol Lieven’s “only sane Estonian” line is exaggerated

Sanctions, energy prices, and Estonians who regret the break with Russia

The Cuban missile crisis analogy: NATO forces as the first target

Why Estonia and Latvia are not, in his view, prime targets

Kaliningrad and why Lithuania is different

Minsk, the Ukrainian rejection of devolution, and the April 2022 Istanbul drafts

Merkel, Hollande, and the claim that 2014–2022 was time bought to arm Ukraine

His 2014 article “Ukraine: Victim of Geopolitics”

Maidan, Bill Burns’s warnings, and the Georgia war

Perestroika, glasnost, and why he calls Gorbachev naïve

Negotiating Estonia’s diplomatic relations with the USSR

Why he rejects the 1990s “chaos is democracy” story

A European security framework short of friendship

Gorbachev on the Kurils: don’t flatter me

The Shevardnadze meeting and the Optional Protocol