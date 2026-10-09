Former Estonian First Deputy Foreign Minister and Gorbachev adviser Rein Müllerson on why significant NATO forces make the Baltic states a target, why he sees no strategic benefit in a Russian invasion of Estonia, and why he believes a ceasefire without neutrality will not end the war. Rein Müllerson served as an international-law adviser to Mikhail Gorbachev (1987–1991), as Estonia’s first Deputy Foreign Minister (1991–1992), and as a member of the UN Human Rights Committee. In this conversation he rejects the idea that he is Estonia’s only dissenting voice, argues that sanctions have hit Estonia hard, and says Europe is preparing for war without the diplomacy needed to avoid it. In this conversation we discuss:
Why he says Anatol Lieven’s “only sane Estonian” line is exaggerated
Sanctions, energy prices, and Estonians who regret the break with Russia
The Cuban missile crisis analogy: NATO forces as the first target
Why Estonia and Latvia are not, in his view, prime targets
Kaliningrad and why Lithuania is different
Minsk, the Ukrainian rejection of devolution, and the April 2022 Istanbul drafts
Merkel, Hollande, and the claim that 2014–2022 was time bought to arm Ukraine
His 2014 article “Ukraine: Victim of Geopolitics”
Maidan, Bill Burns’s warnings, and the Georgia war
Perestroika, glasnost, and why he calls Gorbachev naïve
Negotiating Estonia’s diplomatic relations with the USSR
Why he rejects the 1990s “chaos is democracy” story
A European security framework short of friendship
Gorbachev on the Kurils: don’t flatter me
The Shevardnadze meeting and the Optional Protocol