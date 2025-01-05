Note: You may think I have totally lost the plot. I expect that a lot of folks may regard me as a loon. Maybe, maybe not.

Introduction: The Puzzle of Ancient Artifacts

Nothing in the current musings of Egyptologists makes a bit of sense when trying to explain the artifacts in Egypt. However, not much in alternative explanations makes better sense either.

Alternative explanations usually only point out anomalies; they don't try to explain things. Where they do, their explanations don't seem to hold together either, but in general, they just point out anomalies.

Technologies Unknown to Modern Understanding

These anomalies are inexplicable by current theories, which theories I consider ludicrous. Most alternative explanations don't try to explain things —they just point out the anomalies. They suggest, quite coherently, that these artifacts were created using technologies unknown to us—technologies that are inexplicable and used for inexplicable purposes.

When you look at the artifacts, you see evidence of machines— for instance huge-scale blocks, probably beyond the capabilities of current technology—and the number of person-hours involved in doing any of this work would far exceed the estimates currently given for historical timelines.

You look at precision vases, evidence of tube drills and saws, and the absurdity of explanations using sand, copper tubes, copper chisels, and hammers, and you realize those explanations defy belief. How anybody could have accepted them is beyond absurd—it indicates some sort of incredible mental gymnastics.

Catastrophic Events and Lost Civilizations

Researcher Randall Carlson has plausibly suggested that there have been many catastrophes dwarfing those in recorded history—catastrophes that could be civilization-destroying. In fact, I think he's correct , and there is much evidence on this score.

So, could these catastrophes totally erase traces of previous civilizations? Well, the argument is that they didn’t erase everything, because the surviving artifacts are traces of those civilizations.

The Role of Submersion, Erosion, and Catastrophe

There’s a triple explanation—submersion, erosion, and catastrophes that would have obliterated most technological traces. The remaining traces are things that are incredibly durable—usually stone—and a few artifacts that defy explanation.

Shifting the Burden of Proof

So, the onus isn’t on the alternative theorists to provide complete explanations. They have already pointed out anomalies that are totally inexplicable in terms of current theories.

I call it the "dog that didn't bark" scenario, parroting Sherlock Holmes. It's not logically tight, but when explanations fail, you look for alternatives—and it may be that the dog didn’t bark, so you ask why.

The Inadequacy of Current Explanations

Well, it's clear that the current explanations for these technologies make no sense at all. It's also clear that our current technological capabilities would be hard-pressed, perhaps even incapable, of duplicating the existing artifacts and monuments.

The time required would be immense, and you'd be pushing modern technologies to their limits at the very least; perhaps even surpassing them.

Evidence of Advanced Precision and Engineering

When you look at the massive weights of the stone blocks, the size of the saw cuts, and the solid, reliable trace evidence, combined with the precision of the vases and other artifacts such as an beautiful schist disk made out of hard stone, documented to tolerances smaller than a hair and mathematical precision at the very edge of our current technological limits—if not exceeding them—the only rational conclusion is that technologies once existed that equalled, if not exceeded, our own.

The Mystery of Lost Technologies

Why these technologies have vanished from the record is absolutely unclear, but they must have existed, because there’s no other rational explanation aside from technology—unless we posit that God created them, which is not something I’m comfortable with.

Plus, that explanation is unverifiable and not falsifiable, so it is theology rather than science. Sot of like a lot of Egyptology, eh?

In terms of science and logic, it’s quite clear that the technologies used have vanished because there’s no evidence of them—yet they must have had a very high level of technology to produce the artifacts that exist. This is all quite logical and coherent.

Estimating the Labor Requirements for Construction

We could estimate the hours required to fabricate something like the Great Pyramid of Giza under different scenarios. We can assume the use of the most modern technology and a pool of skilled labor, and then compare that to pre-industrial capabilities consistent with the theories of the Egyptologists.

Assessing Materials, Transport, and Labor

Although we can’t know for certain how much stonework remains undiscovered—whether buried in deserts or under the sands—we can focus on one structure, such as the Great Pyramid of Giza, and estimate:

How many blocks are there?

How many cuts would be required?

How much labor would be involved in transporting them from quarries, which we usually know the locations of?

We could then roughly calculate, using optimistic and pessimistic estimates, the number of hours required—whether with modern technology or ancient methods based on copper chisels and stone hammers.

I don’t know if this has been done already, but I would think we’d come up with numbers so huge that they defy any conventional explanation. We’re likely talking about man-centuries to build even the Great Pyramid of Giza, even using modern technology.

I imagine the estimates would approach unreasonable timeframes, and we’d probably find that—even if it were theoretically possible to do the work with stone chisels, copper tools, and hammers—the number of hours required would far exceed any reasonable expectation based on historical timelines.

Exploring Calculations Through Realistic Assumptions

I don’t know if such calculations have already been done, but they could be done. It’s a thought experiment, but a valid one, and we could approach it by making realistic assumptions.

I posit that if we made assumptions based on using ancient technology, we’d find the labour requirements would stretch into thousands of people working for centuries to build the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Even with scaled-up modern technologies, if it could be done at all—and I’m not guaranteeing that it could—I think the number of person-hours involved would be so immense as to be beyond reason.

Logical Conclusion: Advanced Lost Technologies

This logically leads to the only rational conclusion—that the technology used must have been substantially different from our current tools and methods. In some respects, it may have been more advanced than what we have today. This is just logic.

The Need for Expertise in Estimations

Of course, to do these estimates properly—rather than relying on ones pulled out of ChatGPT’s metaphorical ass—would require people with extensive experience in stonework, probably exceeding the experience of the vast majority of human beings alive today.

Certainly, we don’t have access to people who can work stone without modern tools, but we would need:

Engineers

Senior stonemasons

Transportation experts

Shipbuilders

Quarry specialists

Logistics experts

and so on

We would need people with great expertise to come up with reasonable estimates, and we could develop best-case to worst-case scenarios.

The Absurdity of Conventional Timelines

I posit that we would find the time scales absurdly long. The man-hours or labor requirements—whether using machines or primitive tools—would make any scenario other than a very advanced and lost technology totally absurd.

Avoiding Speculation About Lost Technologies

I’m not going to posit what these technologies might have been—I have no idea, and most people looking at the alternative scenarios will say the same thing—they have no freakin’ idea either. They may be more nuanced in speech than I.

Speculative Views of Carlson and Hancock

You should search for Uncharted X, Randall Carlson and Graham Hancock for details on these things. Ben Kerkwyck of Uncharted X is pretty grounded and does not go beyong the evidence usually. However, Randall Carlson’s views and Graham Hancock’s views are sometimes a bit more speculative. I don’t know how committed they are to their views—I don’t know these gentlemen personally—but I suspect they are aware that their views are highly conjectural.

I find Hancock to be a refreshingly honest man who thinks deeply about these issues. Sometimes he lets his speculation override the evidence, but that’s okay—speculation is good as long as you don’t treat it too seriously and recognize it for what it is—speculation.

Indisputable Observations About Current Theories

However, there are some things I think are indisputable:

The current explanations are so inadequate that they should be laughed out of court.

The only coherent explanation is that lost technology was involved.

A lost technology implies a lost civilization.

As to why there’s no evidence of lost technology beyond the artifacts themselves, that remains a great mystery—just as why anybody would build such artifacts is a great mystery.

Even more puzzling is why a high-tech civilization would build such artifacts in the first place—that’s an even deeper mystery.

Catastrophes as Possible Explanations

However, positing great calamities is a possible explanation for the disappearance of technology. These great calamities—whether floods, impacts, super volcanoes or other disasters—are not mere conjecture. We have evidence that such events have occurred, and this evidence is accepted by mainstream science. Oh, did I mention super Carrington events? The certainty of these events scares the bejeezus out of me.

Artifacts Without Direct Evidence of Technology

What we don’t have is direct evidence of ancient technology. We just have the remaining artifacts that demand explanation.

So, we end up with a lot of speculation, which isn’t necessarily bad—as long as people recognize that their speculations are not explanations. They are only conjectures.