Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist and New York Times bestselling author Sharyl Attkisson exposes the corruption that has ruled the pharmaceutical industry for decades.

Through blatant lies, deep cover-ups, and high-level collusion with government and media, Big Pharma has continuously put profits over people with dangerous results. Now, with her signature investigative rigor and uncompromising commitment to the facts, Sharyl Attkisson takes readers on an shocking journey through the dark underbelly of the pharmaceutical industry.

Follow the Science recounts, in exacting detail, how far the pharmaceutical industry and its supporters in medicine, media, and government will go to protect their profits. Attkisson provides shocking examples that reveal the disturbing callousness our government, public health officials, and top researchers are capable of when it comes to the most vulnerable among us. And she explains, in a graphic sense, how some of the most trusted within our society are willing to commit life-threatening ethics violations. When caught, they circle the wagons and marshal forces to defend their bad acts and take steps to cruelly silence the injured and smear those who would expose them.This book includes exclusive, eye-opening evidence including:

Financial ties between well-known vaccine promoters and the vaccine industry

Outrageous collusion between the news media and Big Pharma

How Big Pharma teaches slanted information to med students and doctors

Government officials secretly admitting vaccines caused some cases of autism

The first child seriously injured by Covid vaccines while in Pfizer's study

The secretive money backing seemingly independent studies and nonprofits

Follow the Science will challenge your assumptions, open your eyes, and inspire you to take action. With its powerful message of truth and justice, this book is a must-read for anyone who cares about the future of our healthcare system and their own family's health.