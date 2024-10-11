Share this postFilming at a Trillion Frames Per Second!!!! ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFilming at a Trillion Frames Per Second!!!! Slowing light to a crawl!!!Mike ZimmerOct 11, 2024Share this postFilming at a Trillion Frames Per Second!!!! ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareYou need to think about how incredible this is.Filming at a Trillion Frames Per Second!!!!Slowing light to a crawl!!!Share this postFilming at a Trillion Frames Per Second!!!! ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare