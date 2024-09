Sep 17, 2024

On September 17, 2024, in an apparent terrorist attack by Israel, thousands of persons were maimed and killed by exploding pagers in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon. Dimitri Lascaris spoke withe Beirut-based, geopolitical analyst Laith Marouf about the victims of the attack, the means by which it was perpetrated, and the likely response of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.