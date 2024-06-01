Share this postEXPLAINED: Mark Carney the global arch-elitist who will make #JustinTrudeau seem like a Conservativeephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEXPLAINED: Mark Carney the global arch-elitist who will make #JustinTrudeau seem like a Conservative Michelle Rempel Garner 90.3K subscribers Mike ZimmerJun 01, 20241Share this postEXPLAINED: Mark Carney the global arch-elitist who will make #JustinTrudeau seem like a Conservativeephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share1Share this postEXPLAINED: Mark Carney the global arch-elitist who will make #JustinTrudeau seem like a Conservativeephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Didnt Mark Carney come in to be the new Bank of Canada head and he bailed out the rich in the 2007 2008 economic crisis. The guy before him as Bank of Canada chief said let the rich lose money like everyone else. The corruption in Quebec is a river swamp leading to all of Canada dirtying our waters.