Share this postEx-Top Official Catherine Austin Fitts: Inside Trump’s Victory, RFK Jr., and the Deep Stateephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEx-Top Official Catherine Austin Fitts: Inside Trump’s Victory, RFK Jr., and the Deep State blckbx 190K subscribersMike ZimmerNov 18, 20241Share this postEx-Top Official Catherine Austin Fitts: Inside Trump’s Victory, RFK Jr., and the Deep Stateephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postEx-Top Official Catherine Austin Fitts: Inside Trump’s Victory, RFK Jr., and the Deep Stateephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare