Share this postEX-CIA "Israel targeted and KILLED most of the Israeli Civilians on Oct. 7th, NOT HAMAS"ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEX-CIA "Israel targeted and KILLED most of the Israeli Civilians on Oct. 7th, NOT HAMAS" | RedactedMike ZimmerJul 09, 20241Share this postEX-CIA "Israel targeted and KILLED most of the Israeli Civilians on Oct. 7th, NOT HAMAS"ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postEX-CIA "Israel targeted and KILLED most of the Israeli Civilians on Oct. 7th, NOT HAMAS"ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare