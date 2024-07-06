Share this postEverything We Think We Know About Early Human History is Wrongephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEverything We Think We Know About Early Human History is Wrong | David Wengrow on Downstream Mike ZimmerJul 06, 2024Share this postEverything We Think We Know About Early Human History is Wrongephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postEverything We Think We Know About Early Human History is Wrongephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare