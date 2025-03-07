EU Summit
Rachel Blevins interviews Glenn Diesen
Rachel Blevins
EU Holds Emergency Summit to Threaten Russia, Sabotage Trump Peace Efforts | Glenn Diesen
EU leaders gathered in Brussels for a summit that was marked by aggressive rhetoric towards Russia, and blind support for Zelensky and his government in Kiev. But while the Bloc backed plans to increase military spending, they still remain unable to carry Ukraine in a proxy war against Russia without Washington’s support…
