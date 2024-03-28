Episode 29: Were unvaxxed nurses mistreated? An arbitrator says yes.
March 13, 2024
Episode 29: Were unvaxxed nurses mistreated? An arbitrator says yes.
On Episode 29, we tell you about a labour arbitrator decision that found a vaccine mandate that led to 10 nurses being fired from their jobs was unreasonable; we go through the Supreme Court decision that found the state needs judicial authorization to get your Internet Protocol address; and we tell you about a proposed bylaw that would ban "graphic" anti-abortion signs.