Guerrilla Epistemologist: This term describes someone who takes an unconventional or rebellious approach to exploring and questioning the nature of knowledge. "Guerrilla" suggests methods that defy traditional norms, while "epistemologist" refers to a scholar of knowledge itself.

Cheap Seats Polymath: This term indicates a generalist with a broad range of knowledge who humorously acknowledges their own limitations. "Cheap seats" implies a less prestigious or modest position, and the term conveys self-deprecation—recognizing that while they have diverse interests and a wide scope of learning, they’re aware of their own limits and playfully acknowledge them.

Cracker Barrel Philosopher: This evokes the image of folks in the country engaging in down-to-earth, practical conversations about life and wisdom while sitting next to a cracker barrel. It suggests a style of philosophy that is grounded, accessible, and derived from everyday experiences, much like the informal wisdom shared in casual, rural settings.

Smart-ass: This describes someone who attempts to make witty, sarcastic, or clever remarks, which may appeal to some (maybe his spouse, maybe not). It reflects a self-aware approach where the individual recognizes their own tendency to be a smart-ass and understands that their humour might not always resonate with everyone.