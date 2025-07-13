EPA Head Lee Zeldin Doing Climate Engineering Awareness Damage Control

Dane Wigington

GeoengineeringWatch.org

EPA head, Lee Zeldin, is engaged in a pitiful attempt at damage control due to the rapidly growing awareness of the weather warfare raging in our skies. Zeldin’s first pathetic attempt to pretend he and the US government were going to address the constant geoengineering jet spraying assault in our skies was to scapegoat two IT publicity stunt actors from Silicon Valley that started a facade geoengineering startup company called ” Make Sunsets”. What exactly did the “Make Sunsets” PR actors do? They launched a few balloons in Baja California and Nevada, balloons with a few grams of SO2 tied to the bottom (virtually meaningless). Now Zeldin is reading his carefully crafted script claiming he is going to provide “total transparency” in regard to our government’s knowledge of geoengineering. Really, Mr. Zeldin? Should we consider the Epstein files as an example of your definition of “total transparency”? The curtain is coming down on the criminal cabal that has long since been masquerading as the US government, political parties are irrelevant in this equation. Climate engineering / weather warfare geoengineering must be fully exposed and halted, time is not on our side.