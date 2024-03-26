Share this postEp. 84 Tulsi Gabbard could be the next vice president. Here’s what she believes.ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherEp. 84 Tulsi Gabbard could be the next vice president. Here’s what she believes.Tucker CarlsonMike ZimmerMar 26, 2024Share this postEp. 84 Tulsi Gabbard could be the next vice president. Here’s what she believes.ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareEp. 84 Tulsi Gabbard could be the next vice president. Here’s what she believes.Share this postEp. 84 Tulsi Gabbard could be the next vice president. Here’s what she believes.ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare