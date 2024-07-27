https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5922345/editor-of-osnews-calls-for-the-murder-of-a-conservative-jewish-tech-journalist

On Friday, July 26th, the Editor of OSNews.com (Thom Holwerda), posted the following to his Mastodon account:

I repeat: A Tech Journalist has stated -- as a matter of fact -- that a proud Jewish man is a Nazi that must be killed.

The Editor of OSNews.com has declared that I, Lunduke, am a member of the Nazi party -- and encourages others to murder me.

….

When I first started The Lunduke Journal, I focused entirely on the technical aspects of computing. "Stay clear of politics, Lunduke," I told myself. "Stick to the happy tech stuff!"

And, by and large, I managed to stay true to that for many years (with no more than a passing, momentary blip into politically charged topics once in a blue moon).

But, here we stand.

At a time when people are being banned from Open Source projects solely because of their political leanings (often leading to the complete destruction of those projects). When entire Open Source organizations and concepts are being re-shaped -- into something not-at-all "Open" -- by political activists. When Big Tech corporations are regularly discriminating against people based on the color of their skin or their sex.

And when, like we saw today, a Tech Journalist declares that Conservative Jewish Nerds (and the people who exist near them) are "Nazis" who need to be murdered.

Staying quiet on these issues is simply not an option.

Not for The Lunduke Journal. And not for any other Tech Journalist worth a damn.

It is well past time to speak out against this insanity. If you are a Tech Journalist (in whatever form... articles, podcasts, videos), shine a light on these stories. Show people the damage that is being done to the world of computing by these political extremists.

The Lunduke Journal can't do this all alone. But if I have to do it on my own... I will.