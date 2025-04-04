We at the CCF were glad to hear BC Premier David Eby say on Friday that he plans to remove undemocratic provisions in Bill 7 after the CCF and others sounded the alarm on the bill's broad powers.

A couple weeks back, CCF counsel Josh Dehaas sent a letter to Premier Eby and Attorney General Niki Sharma raising concerns about Part 4 of the bill, which would have given the cabinet too much power to change laws without proper debate or votes. Dehaas said the bill looked a lot like an attempt to use the US-Canada trade dispute to grab unrestricted power. While threats to the health of BC's economy are important, they are no excuse for trying to bypass democracy.

The CCF's Newest Case: Scope of Equality Law

We have been granted leave to intervene in a case concerning the scope of the right to equality under section 15 of the Charter. At the centre of it all: can Quebec deny taxpayer-subsidized daycare to border crossers with undetermined refugee status?

In 2018, Ms. Bijou Cibuabua Kanyinda, a Congolese asylum seeker, crossed into Quebec at Roxham Road with her three children. While waiting for her asylum claim decision, she was refused access to daycare which she argued was discriminatory under section 15. The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled in her favour, finding the policy unfairly impacted women and asylum seekers.

The CCF will be at the Supreme Court in May to try to clarify the scope of section 15 discrimination claims, and make it clear that limits should be able to be applied on who can access benefits.

Judge finds government owes NOTHING to family of teen who died after vaccine

On Episode 80 of the Not Reserving Judgment podcast, we tell you about a new citizenship law on a Saskatchewan First Nation that would allow people to be banned based on ‘maturity,’ and we walk you through a decision that found the government owed no duty of care to a boy who died after the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you find your podcasts. You can also stream it directly from the show’s website.

