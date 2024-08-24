A stochastic parrot? See the bibliography to figure that one out. Nice looking bird though.

Note: Research and ghostwriting by LLM AI, shaped by my fevered brain. No LLM AI were harmed in the production of this essay, although I was tempted. – Ephektikoi

Author’s Preface

I have written about this topic before and undoubtedly will do so in the future. These ideas reflect my own, so caveat lector is really important isn’t it? I asked ChatGPT if there were any outright mistakes and it suggested a few trivial improvements, but aserted that nothing in the essay is wrong, although maybe some points could be nuanced a little better. That is quite curious as ChatGPT wrote the essay based on my prompts. It is easy to get into infinite regress when incorporating ChatGPT suggestions for improvement. That is the way the tool works. I left well enough alone after seeking feedback and did not incorporate further suggestions, because it is time for my nap.

Introduction

The quest for knowledge—whether pursued by humans or artificial intelligence—faces significant limitations rooted in the quality of input data and the methodologies employed to interpret that data. The principle of "Garbage In, Garbage Out" (GIGO) applies universally, highlighting that the reliability of outputs is invariably tied to the quality of inputs. This essay delves into the epistemological challenges faced by AI, particularly in the realms of curation, training, and prompting, while drawing parallels with human cognitive limitations. A central focus is placed on how bias—whether personal, corporate, or societal—influences these processes, often leading to the deliberate introduction of skewed perspectives and the suppression of dissenting viewpoints.

The Flawed Foundations of AI and Human Cognition

The Problem of Flawed Input Data

Both AI systems and human cognition are inherently limited by the quality of the data on which they are based. AI, particularly large language models (LLM AI), is trained on datasets that represent only a small portion of human knowledge and are often riddled with inaccuracies, contradictions, and biases. Human understanding, similarly, is built upon information acquired from various sources that are prone to error and distortion.

The key issue lies in the processes of curation, training, and prompting—each of which is susceptible to both a lack of understanding and various forms of bias. These processes shape how data is understood and used, and when they are compromised, the resulting outputs can be significantly distorted.

Bias in AI and Human Cognition: A Threefold Problem

Bias influences every stage of AI development—curation, training, and prompting—just as it does in human cognition. Bias can manifest at three levels:

Personal Bias: The intellectual and emotional biases inherent in individuals, affecting how they process and interpret information. Corporate Bias: The influence of financial or political interests, leading to the deliberate selection or exclusion of data to align with organizational goals. Societal Bias: The impact of broader societal norms, ideologies, and political pressures, which shape what is considered acceptable or important information.

Impact of Bias on Curation

Curation involves the selection, organization, and management of data that will be used for AI training or human learning. Biases affect curation in the following ways:

Personal Bias in Curation: Individuals responsible for curating data bring their own perspectives, which can influence what information is considered relevant or accurate. This can result in the inclusion of data that reflects the curator's viewpoint while excluding contradictory evidence, leading to a skewed dataset. Personal biases can be subtle, such as the natural human tendency to favor information that aligns with pre-existing beliefs, or more explicit, such as deliberately ignoring or downplaying evidence that challenges those beliefs.

Corporate Bias in Curation: Corporate interests frequently drive the curation of data, resulting in the selection of information that supports specific agendas. This bias is often disguised under the guise of "safety" or "appropriateness," leading to the exclusion of controversial topics or dissenting viewpoints. For example, a company might prioritize data that enhances its marketability or aligns with its political affiliations, leading to a sanitized and biased representation of information. The use of algorithms and AI in the curation process can amplify these biases, as these tools often rely on historical data that reflects and reinforces existing prejudices.

Societal Bias in Curation: Societal norms and values heavily influence what information is curated. Under the pretense of promoting "safety" or "public good," certain perspectives may be marginalized or excluded entirely, effectively censoring alternative viewpoints. This process is not only driven by ideological and ethnocentric biases but is often exacerbated by political pressures and tribalism. Governments, political groups, and other powerful entities can exert influence over what information is included in AI training sets or even in broader societal discourse, leading to a curated reality that reflects dominant ideologies rather than a comprehensive view of the world.

Deliberate Bias Introduction and Suppression of Dissent

The deliberate introduction of bias and the suppression of alternative viewpoints are pervasive issues in both AI development and human discourse. These practices are often justified under the guise of protecting societal values or maintaining safety, but they frequently serve more insidious purposes.

Political Pressure: Governments and political organizations often exert influence over the curation and training of AI, as well as over public discourse more broadly. By shaping the data that AI models are trained on or by controlling the narratives allowed in public discourse, these entities can promote certain ideologies while suppressing dissent. This form of bias is particularly concerning because it can lead to the widespread acceptance of a skewed version of reality, where only certain viewpoints are considered legitimate.

Ideological Bias: Ideology plays a significant role in shaping the curation and training processes. For example, information that aligns with the prevailing ideological or ethnocentric views may be prioritized, while opposing views are marginalized or ignored. This can lead to an AI model that reflects and reinforces the dominant ideology, further entrenching existing power structures and marginalizing minority viewpoints.

Ethnocentric and Tribalistic Bias: Biases rooted in ethnocentrism and tribalism are also significant factors in the curation and training of AI. These biases can lead to the exclusion of information that challenges the cultural or nationalistic narratives of those in power, effectively censoring alternative perspectives. The result is an AI that reflects a narrow, ethnocentric view of the world, which can have far-reaching implications for global discourse and decision-making.

Impact of Bias on Training

Training involves teaching AI models to recognize patterns and generate responses based on curated data. Biases affect training in the following ways:

Personal Bias in Training: The individuals involved in training AI models may unintentionally impart their own biases into the process, influencing how the AI interprets data and generates outputs. This can result in a reinforcement of the trainer’s personal views in the AI’s responses, further entrenching bias at the individual level.

Corporate Bias in Training: Corporate objectives often influence the training process, leading to models that prioritize certain outcomes over others. For instance, an AI might be trained to favor commercially viable responses or to avoid controversial topics, reflecting the corporation's interests rather than an objective understanding of the data. Moreover, the training process, often assisted by algorithms and AI, can further entrench these biases by reinforcing patterns that align with corporate goals. This can also extend to the deliberate training of AI to avoid certain topics or viewpoints that could be seen as politically or financially risky.

Societal Bias in Training: Societal influences shape training practices, leading to models that reflect dominant cultural narratives. This can marginalize alternative perspectives and reinforce societal power structures. The influence of societal biases is exacerbated by the use of algorithmic reinforcement, where AI systems learn to prioritize certain types of patterns over others based on past data. The result is an AI that mirrors societal prejudices, further entrenching these biases in both AI outputs and human decision-making processes.

Impact of Bias on Prompting

Prompting involves crafting specific inputs to generate desired outputs from an AI model. Biases affect prompting in the following ways:

Personal Bias in Prompting: The prompter’s own biases can shape the way questions are framed and how they interpret the AI’s responses. This creates a feedback loop where biased prompts reinforce biased outputs, leading to a perpetuation of the prompter's perspectives and potentially distorting the AI's responses.

Corporate Bias in Prompting: Corporate influences guide the design of prompts to align with organizational goals or narratives, potentially skewing the AI’s responses in favor of certain perspectives. This can include deliberately shaping the questions asked to avoid topics that could be detrimental to the company’s image. The influence of corporate bias in prompting is particularly concerning when combined with algorithmic assistance, as it can lead to a narrowing of acceptable outputs that align with the corporation’s interests.

Societal Bias in Prompting: Societal norms dictate what is considered an appropriate or relevant prompt. This leads to the exclusion of certain topics or perspectives, further entrenching existing biases. The prompting process is also influenced by algorithmic biases, where AI systems learn to prioritize certain types of prompts over others based on past data. The result is an AI that produces outputs that reflect societal norms and biases, further limiting the diversity of perspectives that are considered legitimate.

Understanding: The Core Issue

The Limits of Understanding in AI and Humans

Understanding remains the central limitation in both AI and human knowledge. AI operates on statistical correlations, generating outputs without any genuine comprehension of the material. Human understanding, while more nuanced, is still constrained by cognitive biases, limited exposure to diverse perspectives, and the quality of the information available.

The Transparency Problem: AI’s lack of transparency compounds the issue of understanding. Users cannot easily trace the reasoning behind AI-generated responses, making it difficult to assess their reliability. Similarly, human reasoning is often opaque, influenced by a complex mix of education, experience, and cognitive biases that are not always fully understood.

The Unavoidable Nature of GIGO

The principle of GIGO applies universally to both AI and human cognition. No matter how sophisticated AI systems become or how educated humans are, the quality of their conclusions is constrained by the quality of the input data and the processes used to understand it. This limitation is an inherent aspect of the nature of knowledge and understanding itself.

Conclusion

The epistemological challenges faced by AI and human cognition are deeply intertwined. Both are subject to the limitations of flawed input data, imperfect curation, and the inherent difficulties in achieving true understanding. Bias—whether personal, corporate, or societal—plays a significant role at every stage of this process, from curation to prompting. The deliberate introduction of bias and the suppression of dissenting viewpoints, often justified under the guise of safety or societal norms, further complicate the quest for objective knowledge. Recognizing these limitations is crucial for both developing and interacting with AI, as well as in our own pursuit of understanding.

Bibliography

