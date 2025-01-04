Deity only knows:

Vitally important if true, otherwise, we are just wasting time …?

At least these logical possibilities:

1 - total nonsense

a) Lies from Dr. Greer for unknown reasons, probably opportunism

b) Delusion by Dr. Greer - misguided and sloppy thinking, bording on derrangement

c) Dr. Greer has himself been conned by others

d) Psychological operation by unknown actors with speculation as to who they are and to their motivations - a popular view from the alternate left

e) A lot of folks are being played for suckers

2 - mostly or fully true

a) Greer has done solid investigation

b) there are alien visitations to earth

c) shadowy and powerful actors are controlling events, suppressing knowledge, and conducting psychological operations on the bulk of mankind

d) shadowy actors are a great threat to the well-being of the bulk of mankind (quelle surprise)