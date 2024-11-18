Don’t Cry, Cryo! 😂 Need a Break from Trump’s Term? Freeze Yourself for 4 Years!
Note: what passes for liberalism in the U.S. has very little resemblance to liberalism as historically described. Nor is it social democracy, socialism, communism, or Marxism as I understand them.
Political language has become so impoverished, so inaccurate, over my lifetime. The rot is particularly apparent in U.S. discourse as far as I can see.
An argument has been made that it has neo-Marxist roots. Perhaps. Scholars on this issue come to various conclusions.
I would say that groupthink and mass mind-control enabled by sophisticated propaganda are a more convncing way of explaining things.
Orwell’s 1984 was meant as a cautionare tale I believe. It has turned into an instruction manual.
In any case, this parody ad is very funny.
Election blues got you down? Meet Don’t Cry Cryo – the ‘pharma’ company offering a hilarious ‘solution’ to get you through another Trump term! ❄️💤
Give me 8 years, please!
Damn the expense!