Dear Michael,

Did you see this week’s Globe and Mail reporting that the federal government has spent more than $2.2 million dollars so far fighting the CCF’s challenge to their invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy in 2022?



That’s right. While you and I were worrying about our ever-mounting rent, mortgages and grocery bills, the government was wracking up millions in taxpayer-funded legal bills to fight our case, which simply asked a judge to strike down a clearly illegal use of emergency powers.



The Trudeau government is spending all of that money to defend their assertion that measures like freezing bank accounts without anything resembling a warrant and giving police the powers to shut down even peaceful protests were justified.



To illustrate just how excessive that $2.2M figure is, consider that CBC reported last year that the Ontario Crown spent "209 eight-hour work days, or about 10 months of 40-hour work weeks, within three years" on a major case concerning Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters.



If you do the back-of-the-napkin math, that translates to a couple of hundred thousand dollars spent by Ontario on one of its marquee cases, including an appeal. Well, Ottawa has already spent roughly ten times that just on just the first stage of the Emergencies Act appeal.



As you know, we were victorious at the Federal Court hearing. Justice Richard Mosley found that invoking the Act was illegal, and that measures like the freezing of bank accounts and shutting down protests violated our rights to free expression and lawful search and seizure.



But not even 10 minutes after the 150-page decision was released, Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland announced the government was appealing it. We have no choice but to fight against the illegal invocation in the Federal Court of Appeal.



Will you help us fight back against the government’s Goliath legal team, which is bent on taking away our rights? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation here:



www.theccf.ca/donate



So far, we’ve fought this legal battle on a shoestring. We have the best lawyers in the country, and they’ve generously discounted their rates for us. Our legal costs have been a fraction of what the government has spent so far. But given that the government is now fighting an uphill battle against our victory, they’re certain to throw everything they’ve got at us.



We need to raise about $100,000 to carry us through this appeal.



Now is the time when Canadians who cherish freedom need to stand together against a government that is intent on chipping away at your rights. Please consider donating:



www.theccf.ca/donate



--



Joanna Baron | Executive Director

Canadian Constitution Foundation

P: 1.888.695.9105 x105

theCCF.ca

P.S. Michael, it was revealed by the Globe and Mail this week that the government has already spent more than $2.2M in taxpayer money to justify freezing bank accounts and shutting down peaceful protests. Will you make a donation to help us fight back? Just click here: www.theccf.ca/donate