Note: The issue of cholesterol and statins—benefits and harms—is crucial for me these days, given the state of my vascular system. I confess to having no certainty about cholesterol risks and benefits, nor about the effectiveness or safety of statin drugs. I have looked at the polarized positions over the years. At the moment, I am leaning toward more harm from statins and lowered total cholesterol than benefit, although there may be some benefits in terms of reducing inflammation and perhaps “smoothing” plaque—a neurologist told me that when I said I wanted no part of statins. She cited a study, which I do not remember—in one ear and out the other, I suppose.

I have started to read Dr. Malcolm Kendrick, and I have read other dissenters to the orthodoxy in smaller doses, as well as watched videos made by biomedical researchers and doctors. The orthodox position is well represented everywhere, though I have not read works specifically embracing that common stance. I suppose I should.

You cannot discuss opposing views with doctors without both you and alternative views being dismissed out of hand. Also, the medical professionals have a good grasp of the conventional biomedical terminology and explanations, so they are at a distinct advantage when discussing these things. They might be wrong, but they are confidently wrong. Such is the pathetic state of conventional medicine, the refusal to question dogma.