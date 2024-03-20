Share this post Doctors Are Switching From Statins To This…🤫 Natural Informant w/ Danny Curtin 44.4K subscribersephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther Doctors Are Switching From Statins To This…🤫 Natural Informant w/ Danny Curtin 44.4K subscribersRelative risks versus absolute risk and how to play with the numbers to make a case.Mike ZimmerMar 20, 2024Share this post Doctors Are Switching From Statins To This…🤫 Natural Informant w/ Danny Curtin 44.4K subscribersephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this post Doctors Are Switching From Statins To This…🤫 Natural Informant w/ Danny Curtin 44.4K subscribersephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare