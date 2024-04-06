"A lot of people get kind of, like, irate about beaver dams because beavers have, kinda like, one joy in life, and that is stopping water. They probably have other ones. I'm sure they lead rich inner lives." -- David Haakenson, Farmer in washington state on the Snoqualmie River

I heard this remark on a video on the reintroduction of beavers to better manage the Snoqualmie River in Washington state. At first, I found it humorous, and thought that it was said tongue in cheek, ironically perhaps. Upon reflection, I thought it may have been a serious commentary, really one on the nature of consciousness.

As was my wont (sound like a philosopher don’t I?) I asked ChatGPT 3.5 about it. However, if you want the gruesome details of that conversation, see footnotes if you dare; I did have ChatGPT do some footnotes for me, and these give a discussion of key points. Caveat Lector on that for ChatGPT, and on anything I write for that matter.

Still, this does raise some interesting points. I do think that all higher animals (however defined) do have inner lives. How about bugs? Maybe fungi? How would one know? I am drawing the line at rocks, although apparently some don’t. Notably, some think that AI of some sort may become conscious. Can computation result in consciousness? Some say yes, some say no.

In the end, we have first hand experience of our own consciousness: sensation, emotion, thought, perception and self-awareness (at least in some cases) but no direct experience that others are conscious. This is obvious, and probably never considered by anyone except terminally deranged folks such a myself, philosophers, and neuro-scientists. It has been given the sobriquet “The hard problem of consciousness,” apparently by the philosopher David Chalmers.

Why do we attribute consciousness to others? The short answer is: Is it not obvious to anyone who is not an academic? The longer answer is that we are probably wired, neurologically, in such a way that we do so. Perhaps it is mirror neurons at work. We have evolved that way, and it is hard to see how it could be otherwise for any social animal. I dunno.

So, I don’t doubt that others are conscious; few do doubt this. I might say that psychopaths do not, but clearly those that delight in the suffering of others must. Those folks who take delight in the joy of others must not doubt it either.

An aside related to the above: There is an expression in the German language, schadenfreude which I find particularly revolting. It indicates a mean-spirited and vengful attitude, scarcely enobling.

I guess those who might seriously doubt that others are conscious, except in intellectual games, are exhibiting some bizarre pathology of the mind.

We turn off consciousness on a routine basis. It is called sleep. Even before we fall asleep, we can experience a change in awareness. For me, it is like a dimmer switch was just turned down. I do not know what it is like for othes. We see red, we have one sort of experience. We reminisce , we have another. We feel pain, yet another. And so it goes on. We are hit on the head (happened to me and it explains a lot) and we black out, lose consciousness. The western philosophical community, liking its jargon, calls these things qualia. Other philospohical traditions have their own words for such things.

However, lots of folks , have denied consciousness for non-human animals in the past, and some continue to do so. I find their positions ridiculous. I think anyone with an interest in ethology would find such positions absurd. I think anyone who interacts with pet-animals and non-pet animals would find such position ridiculous. However, this is just a common sense view, and may be unsound.