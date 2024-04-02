Abstract

Digital identity systems are usually viewed as datafiers of existing populations. Yet a platform view finds limited space in the digital identity discourse, with the result that the platform features of digital identity systems are not seen in relation to their surveillance outcomes. In this commentary I illuminate how the core platform properties of digital identity systems afford the undue surveillance of vulnerable groups, leading users into the binary condition of either registering and being profiled, or giving up essential benefits from providers of development programmes. By doing so I contest the “dark side” narrative often applied to digital identity, arguing that, rather than just a side, it is the very inner matter of digital identity platforms that enables surveillance outcomes