Project Confederation's latest message focuses on Alberta's renewed legal battle with the federal government over the Impact Assessment Act (IAA), often called the "No More Pipelines Law." Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is challenging the federal government’s amendments to the IAA, which the Supreme Court of Canada ruled unconstitutional in 2023. The Act gives Ottawa the power to assess and block energy and infrastructure projects, even those confined within provincial borders, prompting widespread opposition from Alberta and other provinces.

Despite the court ruling that the IAA oversteps federal jurisdiction, the federal government, led by Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault, has made minor amendments instead of repealing the law. Alberta has issued a four-week ultimatum for a satisfactory response or will return to court. Smith argues that the law is unconstitutional and undermines provincial rights.

Ontario, led by Premier Doug Ford, has also clashed with Ottawa over the IAA, specifically regarding a highway project entirely within the province. After a legal standoff, the federal government backed down to avoid losing in court. The situation has broader implications for federalism in Canada, as Alberta leads the charge in defending provincial jurisdiction against federal overreach.

